Hy-Vee to give away thousands of mini peaches during drive-thru event

(KCAU) – Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City will be giving away thousands of mini peaches during a contactless drive-thru event on Wednesday.

More than 40,400 mini peaches will be handed out to customers for free.

The giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m., or until supplies are gone.

The peaches will be distributed to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Each customer will receive 20 mini peaches.

The donation comes in partnership with Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company and aims to meet a need in the community as COVID-19 continues to impact families and individuals.

The following stores will be participating in the event:

Sioux City, Iowa Hy-Vee on Hamilton (North parking lot) Southern Mills Mall Hy-Vee (North area of parking lot) Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee (West parking lot)

South Sioux City, Nebraska South Sioux City Hy-Vee (North parking lot)



The product will be loaded into customers’ cars using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing.

All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

In total, approximately 7,600 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.

