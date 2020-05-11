Hy-Vee to give away 7,200 mangos at Cherokee location in drive-thru event on Tuesday

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will be giving away 7,200 mangos to its customers at its Cherokee location, 1300 N. 2nd Street on Tuesday.

The giveaway will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

A total of 6,000 pounds, or three tons, of mangos, will be donated and that means about 600 families will be served in the drive-thru event.

The grocery store chain is donating one bag of 12 fresh mangos to Cherokee customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect individuals and families across the state of Iowa.

The mangos will be handed out to customers for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The company said the fruit will be safely loaded into the customers’ vehicles using a contactless method to limit the physical contact in the Cherokee Hy-Vee parking lot near the south side of the store.

All of the event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures and there will be no walk-ups allowed.

The giveaway is courtesy of Hy-Vee’s produce supplier, Robinson Fresh.

Both of them believe that it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need as more families become financially impacted by the pandemic.