Hy-Vee to donate $1 million to organizations supporting racial unity and equality

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will donate $1 million, as well as commit to providing one million volunteer hours to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region.

The volunteer hours have already started in the Minneapolis area as its employees have spent the past several days working with the local organizations to provide meals, snacks, and water to those in the impacted neighborhoods throughout the metro.

The grocery store chain said its employees have also assisted with the neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change — and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals – fairness, caring, respect, and dignity – deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today. All those who call Hy-Vee home – whether it be an employee, customer or supplier – should and will feel welcomed, included and appreciated. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step Program.

The program has given $1 million to Feeding America-affiliated food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic in the grocery store chain’s eight-state region.

Latest Stories