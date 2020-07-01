Hy-Vee teams up with Keurig Dr Pepper for ending summer hunger campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee has partnered with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper to help end summer hunger through its End Summer Hunger campaign.

The partnership will help provide food for children and families in need.

Throughout the month of July, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee location.

This year’s goal for the program is to donate 1.5 million meals.

“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects COVID-19,” Hy-Vee’s Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Chief Customer Officer, Donna Tweeten said. “Having access to the proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and are proud to support Feeding American to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

Donations for the program will be made through qualifying purchases at Hy-Vee’s retail grocery stores.

Products for the qualifying purchases include:

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats

Kellogg’s Club crackers and Town House crackers

CORE Hydration (six-pack)

Select Bai Antioxidant infusion (six-pack)

evian Natural Spring Water (six-pack)

The products are part of Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which helps provide food in those in need.

There is no limit to the number of product purchases per customer.

“Kellogg is proud to be part of this meaningful program. As a company with a heart and soul, our mission is to nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. We hope that together with Hy-Vee, Keurig Dr Pepper, and others, we can reach our shared goal of ensuring more meals reach children facing hunger in these communities,” Kellogg Company Chief Customer Officer, Oli Morton said.

“Hy-Vee has been a valued partner of Keurig Dr Pepper for many years, and we are proud to participate in their campaign with Kellogg and Feeding America to help deliver meals within our local communities, especially during the critical summer months when school is out and more families and children are in need,” Andrew Archambault, chief customer at Keurig Dr. Pepper.

“More than 11 million children face hunger in America and this number could escalate to 18 million as a result of the pandemic,” Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partners, Lauren Biedron added. “When children are struggling with hunger, their families are too. We are thankful to Hy-Vee, Kellogg, and Keurig Dr Pepper for helping to provide meals for children and families who need them most. We encourage everyone to help their neighbors in need through the End Summer Hunger campaign.”