Hy-Vee stores accepting SNAP, EBT for grocery pickup orders

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that all of its stores that have the grocery pickup option are now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) as payment.

Items can be ordered online or through their app with a pickup time and then park at marked parking at the time.

Those who use SNAP or EBT will have to bring their SNAP or EBT card with them at the time of pickup to pay for eligible items. They should also have a credit or debit card to pay for items that are not eligible. Cash or checks are not accepted for pickup orders.

Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of E-commerce Tom Crocker said that with the new service, they are able to serve even more customers.

“As we work to continually improve our e-commerce offerings, this is just one more way we can help our customers who want to shop from the comfort of their home versus venturing to the grocery store,” Crocker said.

The company has hired more Aisles Online team members and added more order pickup slots since they have seen an increase of online ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, about the program, you can click here.

