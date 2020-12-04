Hy-Vee seeks to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as it prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Friday that it’s seeking to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians across its eight-state region.

The company said it’s increasing its pharmacy workforce as it continues to expand its COVID-19 testing services and prepares for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hy-Vee is hiring both full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians across the company’s more than 270 pharmacies to provide more support to its pharmacists to care for patients as the pandemic continues to increase the demand for health care professionals.

On November 12, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) named Hy-Vee as one of its national COVID-19 vaccine providers once the vaccine becomes available.

Hy-Vee pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are trained to administer vaccines and will be integral in helping provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for patients across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The company is seeing a high demand for its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing, bringing the number of testing locations to more than 180. For the full list of testing locations, click here.