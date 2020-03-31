Closings
Hy-Vee reserves hour for those considered high-risk for COVID-19, partners with DoorDash for 20,000 free deliveries

by: Reilly Mahon

A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will be reserving one hour of its Aisles Online shopping time slots every day for customers who are considered “high-risk” for COVID-19.

Starting on Thursday, the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, that coincides with the in-store hours reserved for the following customers:

  • Ages 60 and older
  • Expectant mothers
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

The company said pharmacies are also open to serve those customers in that reserved one-hour time slot. The pharmacies are inside of its grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores, and Hy-Vee Drugstores.

The grocery store chain is asking all other customers to respect the reserved hour for these high-risk customers, and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available 8 a.m. or after, seven days a week.

Hy-Vee has also announced that it is partnering with DoorDash to offer free delivery to this group of high-risk customers. DoorDash will be available for any available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slot and will cover as many as 20,000 free deliveries.

Customers that live in communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash can use the designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when placing their online orders. Hy-Vee said the code will also be available on its website.

Aisles Online is Hy-Vee’s grocery ordering services that are available by clicking here or on the Hy-Vee Aisle Online mobile app.

