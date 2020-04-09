Hy-Vee offers online meal ordering with curbside pickup

Closings
A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday more than 200 locations where customers will be able to order curbside meals-to-go online.

Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings, customers are able to order prepared foods along with take-and-bake meals, the grocery store said.

According to Hy-Vee, meals will be available for free pick up in as little as 30 minutes or can be scheduled for a future pick up time. Customers can order online and can also access ordering via Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online app. 

Options will vary based on offerings available at each Hy-Vee store. Meals will include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items.

Several meals will come with one side option included, the corporation said. Customers may also choose to add on additional food items to their orders.

Customers will call a designated phone number provided in a confirmation email once they arrive at their store location for pick up.

Employees will deliver food orders directly to customers’ vehicles.

