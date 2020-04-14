Hy-Vee offers free full-service fueling at over 165 locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 of its convenience stores, including its Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores.

The grocery store chain said the service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on the signs at each pump.

According to Hy-Vee, food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using that same service.

Once the employees are notified, they will meet the customers at their vehicles and process their transaction and fuel orders without the customer having to leave their car.

Hy-Vee said the full-service fueling can be paid with cash or a credit card.

Also, as an added safety measure, its employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

Latest Coronavirus Stories