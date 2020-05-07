Hy-Vee offers 2-hour express pickup option

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday it is now offering a two-hour express pickup option for customers using its Aisles Online grocery ordering service.

Customers will see a “Get It Faster” option on Aisles Online time slots where the two-hour pickup service is offered.

The option allows customers to pay a fee to pick up their orders faster and comes as the grocery chain works to increase the number to available time slots.

A limited number of two-hour pickup orders will be available for $9.95, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily at all Hy-Vee store locations offering Aisles Online services.

Customers will receive the same email and text notifications as they do for regular pickup orders.

Tom Crocker, senior vice president of e-commerce at Hy-Vee said the option will give customers a chance to get the grocery items they need faster than ever before.

“This option, along with increasing our number of available Aisles Online time slots, will only continue to add to the exceptional level of customer service we’re able to provide,” Crocker said.

Hy-Vee has also expanded its product assortment online to include additional offerings from bakery, cosmetics, beauty, lawn and garden, and other categories.

Aisles Online is available online or through the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

