Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 testing throughout Siouxland

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will be offering COVID-19 testing at 11 locations throughout the Midwest, including locations in the Siouxland area.
According to a release, the tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.
COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:
- Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049
- Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
- Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245
- West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901
- Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311
- Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151
- Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
- Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112
- O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510
Each location is offering testing windows from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
12 individuals per hour can be tested via Hy-Vee Pharmacy Drive-Thru Testing Process.
To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/ and answer the questions provided, request information to receive a test voucher number, testing site, and appointment time.
