Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 testing throughout Siouxland

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee will be offering COVID-19 testing at 11 locations throughout the Midwest, including locations in the Siouxland area.

According to a release, the tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2 nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012

St., Cherokee, IA 51012 Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53 rd St., Davenport, IA 52807

St., Davenport, IA 52807 Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1 st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245

Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245 West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901

Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70 th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311

Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311 Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151

Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10 th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30 th St., Omaha, NE 68112

St., Omaha, NE 68112 O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

Each location is offering testing windows from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

12 individuals per hour can be tested via Hy-Vee Pharmacy Drive-Thru Testing Process.

To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/ and answer the questions provided, request information to receive a test voucher number, testing site, and appointment time.

