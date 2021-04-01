Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 vaccines at all pharmacy locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at more than 270 pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The company said they began vaccinating in its eighth state, Wisconsin, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program this week.

Before expanding into Wisconsin, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, receiving vaccine supply directly from the CDC.

Company officials mention they’re also vaccinating in Illinois using the COVID-19 that’s allocated from the state.

“Hy-Vee’s rapid COVID-19 vaccine expansion has allowed us to reach key communities in both urban and rural areas across the Midwest,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president. “Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles, and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic.”

The COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only.

To register for an appointment once you’re eligible according to their state’s vaccine guidance, click here.