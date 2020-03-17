Hy-Vee makes temporary store changes due to coronavirus concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes to address coronavirus concerns.

The grocery-store chain said it is adapting the ways it serves the customers to ensure they receive the products they need while keeping them, employee, and the communities healthy and safe.

This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times. We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time. From Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President

Hy-Vee has made the following changes to its store hours, convenience stores, dining areas, and more.

STORE HOURS: Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. The new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. It will allow its employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand. With the store hours being shorter, it also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

CONVENIENCE STORES: All of the convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel, and other items at those locations.

DINING AREAS: All dining areas in all of the stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed until further notice.

HY-VEE AISLES ONLINE: For Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash, where available, in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores. Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers may find that their preferred delivery or pickup time isn’t available at the moment due to increased demand. During this very unusual time, the grocery store chain is asking customers who are able to do so, to shop in stores. So that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.

CORPORATE AD: For the time being, Hy-Vee is suspending its weekly corporate advertising circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products. This makes it difficult to determine in advance which products can be advertised in print publications. Customers may still have received this week’s ad circular as it was already inserted into the newspaper. The stores will honor the products featured if they are in stock.