Hy-Vee investigating unauthorized activity into payment processing systems

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee is investigating a security incident involving their payment processing systems, primarily focused on card transactions at their fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and some restaurants.

In a statement, Hy-Vee said they said that when they detected unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems, they immediately notified law enforcement and payment card networks and started investigating the activity. They believe they have stopped the unauthorized activity.

The investigation into the unauthorized activity is focused at their fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants. The restaurants involved include their Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations. They said that the investigation is because the locations have different point-of-sale systems than those at their grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores.

Transactions made through their checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and other food service areas, as well as processed through Aisles Online, are not involved.

Hy-Vee recommends that people monitor their payment card statements for unauthorized activity and if you see any unauthorized charges, to notify the company that issued the card.

The company said they will provide notification to customers as we get more information about the incident.

