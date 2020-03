WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee said that they are looking to hire people at their stores and at the distribution centers in Cherokee and Chariton.

According to a press release, the company is looking to hire temporary employees for part-time hours due to an increased demand for groceries in response to the coronavirus. The positions would help restock shelves as well as help clean and sanitize.

Anyone interested can text SMILES to 97211 or visit their website.