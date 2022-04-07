SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee announced plans to give away hams in Sioux City to assist local families.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, employees and local first responders will distribute 300 Hormel Cure 81 hams on Monday starting at 5 p.m. The event will be held at Riverside Park and will benefit families in need.

The collaboration between Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods is part of the One Step Hams for the Holidays Campaign with the goal to provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores.

The program has been serving hams for five years, and Riverside Park is one of 19 stops throughout ten states. The release indicated that Hy-Vee will be giving away 7,400 total hams during the campaign.

The event will continue until all hams are distributed or until 7 p.m., whichever comes first. Hams will be loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.

The campaign is also serving as a kickoff to Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” which raises funds to help supply local food banks.

Donations can be made to the local Feeding America-affiliated food bank by clicking here.