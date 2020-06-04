Hy-Vee gives away more than 40K peaches in drive-thru event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three metro Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City let folks in on a peachy giveaway Wednesday.

The three stores gave away more than 40,400 mini peaches for free through a contactless event where drivers would pull up and employees would place peaches in the trunks of their vehicles.

The event aimed to help provide fresh fruit to community members that are still being affected by COVID-19.

Hy-Vee officials said they just want to give back to their customers.

“Just want to give back to the people that have been supporting us through all of these trying times, especially giving away something like peaches, it’s also a little bit of a healthier give away too,” one Hy-Vee employee said.

The drive-thru event was in partnership with Sun West Fruit Company.

