Hy-Vee gives away 21,600 free mangos in drive-thru events at its Cherokee, Denison, and Storm Lake locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Hy-Vee distributed a total of 21,600 free mangos to its customers during contactless, drive-thru giveaway events at its Cherokee, Denison, and Storm Lake locations.

During each of the events, one bag that contained 12 fresh mangos were handed out to about 600 people who were in line for the giveaway.

The grocery store chain distributed 7,200 free mangos, which is 6,000 pounds, or three tons, at each of the locations.

The company said the product was safely loaded into the customers’ vehicles to limit physical contact.

A total of 18,000 pounds, or nine tons, of mangos, were donated at the three giveaway events to approximately 1,800 people.

The event was made possible by Hy-Vee’s produce supplier, Robinson Fresh, who donated the fruit in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these extraordinary times, we want to help where we can. We are proud to do our part and we couldn’t ask for a better ally to help get fresh, quality mangos into the hands of families in need. When our communities need a little extra help, we all need to pitch-in where we can,” said Michael Castagnetto, president of Robinson Fresh.

“We deeply appreciate Robinson Fresh’s generosity and their assistance in helping us care for our customers and our communities during this time. We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president, communications.

The contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across its eight-state region.