Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary recalls 6,233 lbs of ready-to-eat beef and chicken products

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, recalled 6,233 pounds of ready to eat beef and chicken products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Tuesday that the products contain milk, a known allergen, that is not on the product label, according to the press release.

Ready to eat beef and chicken products that were made on September 7- September 8 are the ones being recalled the release stated.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.



























These products were shipped to Hy-Vees in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin with the recall bear establishment number “EST. 51558” or “P-51558” officials said. The establishment number can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found the problem in an in-plant verification activity, according to the press release. So far, there has been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumers eating the products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service wants consumers who have purchased the products and have them stored in the refrigerators or freezers to throw them out or return them to the Hy-Vee they were purchased at and to not eat the products.

For more information on this recall, click here.