Hy-Vee expands rapid antibody testing to 250 locations across Midwest

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations starting January 18. Patients will receive same day test results in as few as 15 minutes after completing the test.

The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Patients must register ahead of time through Hy-Vee’s website and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA). Patients will pay for their test when they arrive at the designated pharmacy. The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.

An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.

The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the COVID-19 rapid antibody test can be found below. Testing dates and times vary by location. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

For patients who would like to be tested for current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days.

Below is a list of locations in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Iowa

Albia Hy-Vee, 301 Highway 34 W., Albia, IA

Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA

Altoona Hy-Vee, 108 Eighth St. SW, Altoona, IA

Ames Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1215 Duff Ave., Ames, IA

West Hy-Vee, 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA

Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA

Nebraska

Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23 rd St., Columbus, NE

St., Columbus, NE Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23 rd St., Fremont, NE

St., Fremont, NE Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 3 rd Ave., Kearney, NE

South Dakota