Hy-Vee expands COVID-19 testing locations, testing now available to minors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee has expanded to more locations for drive-thru COVID-19 testing and now allows children ages three and up to get tested.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today it has expanded COVID-19 testing to more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region. The testing was first rolled out in August to 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations. Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

Children ages three and up can now also get tested at the Hy-Vee pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Each location is offering testing windows on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Testing hours vary by location. Patients will need to answer the questions and provide requested information in order to receive a test voucher number, testing site location and appointment time. The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit.

The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin.

The entire test process takes about five minutes. From there, the Hy-Vee pharmacy collects all tests, which are shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service (UPS). Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.

To register for a test voucher number and set an appointment time, click here.

The full list of Hy-Vee locations offering COVID-19 testing in the Siouxland area include:

Iowa

Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1300 N. Second St., Cherokee, IA

Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh, 3402 Main St., Emmetsburg, IA

Estherville Hy-Vee, 1221 Central Ave., Estherville, IA 51334

Sheldon Hy-Vee, 1989 Park St., Sheldon, IA

Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA

Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA

Sioux Center Hy-Vee, 1951 S. Main Ave., Sioux Center, IA

Spencer Hy-Vee, 819 Grand Ave., Spencer, IA

Spirit Lake Hy-Vee, 1500 18th St., Spirit Lake, IA

Storm Lake Hy-Vee, 1250 N. Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA

Nebraska

Hy-Vee East, 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE

South Sioux City Hy-Vee, 2501 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City, NE

South Dakota

Vermillion Hy-Vee, 525 W. Cherry St., Vermillion, SD

Yankton Hy-Vee, 2100 N. Broadway Ave., Yankton, SD

