Hy-Vee ending 24-hour stores

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that stores will no longer be open 24 hours a day.

Hy-Vee owns 264 stores in an eight-state region. Not all of them are open 24 hours a day, but those that are will be changing their hours starting February 10.

Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman told KCAU 9 that Hy-Vee is making the change to elevate the customer experience. There will be more employees available to serve customers when they are in the store.

Gayman also said that no positions are being eliminated, but employees’ shifts will be rescheduled.

Depending on markets and locations, stores may have hours varied from one another.

Gayman said that, starting Monday, all three Sioux City locations will open at 5 a.m. and close 12 a.m. Below is the list of other locations and their hours:

Sioux Center: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

South Sioux City: 5 a.m. -11 p.m.

Vermillion: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Le Mars: 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cherokee: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Hy-Vee has stores in Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Kansas.