Hy-Vee employees now required to wear masks, to receive 10% bonus

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee is now requiring all store and distribution center employees to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a Monday press release, Hy-Vee provided masks to employees over the past several weeks to help protect both employees and customers.

The company said it is just one of many measures it has taken over the past several weeks to ensure the health employees and customers. Other efforts included installing temporary Plexiglas barriers at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness.

Hy-Vee will be giving part-time and full-time store employees an appreciation bonus, giving receive a 10% bonus on employee’s hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This will be the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front line employees. The other bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.