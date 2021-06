In partnership with Robinson Fresh, Hy-Vee donated more 7,200 fresh mangos to 600 customers in Denison, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hy-Vee.

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee has announced they will be donating water to Onawa during a boiling advisory.

On Friday, Onawa announced a boil advisory because of a suspected failed well sensor.

Hy-Vee will be donating 19 pallets of bottle water to Onawa at 10 a.m. at the Onawa Maintenance Building.

Local residents can come pick up bottled water, and the officials said families should pick up enough water for their families to last until Monday.