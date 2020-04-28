Hy-Vee donates more than 16 tons of fresh, whole carrots to Orphan Grain Train

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-vee Inc., in partnership with its produce supplier, Grimmway Farms, donated more than 56,000 fresh, whole carrots to Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk.

On Monday, the grocery-store chain delivered about 33,600 pounds, or 16.8 tons, of carrots to the ministry.

The donation comes as food banks across the Midwest are struggling to keep their shelves stock due to the growing demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be handed out across central Nebraska to help individuals and families in need.

Approximately 33,600 pounds of whole carrots were donated by Hy-Vee and Grimmway Farms to Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday. Photo credit: Hy-Vee

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Grimmway Farms. We hope this donation provides some relief to or local communities especially as more families become financially impacted during this time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications.

“There’s no better time than now to give back to our communities. We are proud to work alongside Hy-Vee and support their mission of providing assistance to individuals and families in need across its eight states,” said Jeff Huckaby, president of Grimmway Farms.

“As a service organization that provides aid around the world, we are able to uniquely see the disruption of this pandemic. Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes an impact that’s greater than you can ever imagine,” said Suzie Leffers, director of public relations for Orphan Grain Train.

The fresh, whole carrots to Orphan Grain Train is a part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to the local communities and food banks across the company’s eight-state region.