SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the sixth straight year, Hy-Vee employees, along with local first responders and the Food Bank of Siouxland, distributed hams at the Tyson Events Center on Monday.

This is a part of Hy-Vee’s “Hams for the Holidays.” Hy-Vee is collaborating with Hormel Foods to fight food insecurity in several communities.

Dale Mitchell, a Hy-Vee District Store Director, said the involvement from the community and partners helps make the difference.

“The need continues to grow, and our partners have continued to jump on board to help the event grow,” Mitchell said. “People really need help this time of year and we’re glad to help provide it.”

Hy-Vee said about 470 hams would be distributed during this event. They also said they will be donating 5,000 hams across eight different U.S. States.