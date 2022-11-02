SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Since Hy-Vee was established 92 years ago, stores have never been closed on Thanksgiving Day. That is until this year.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, more than 285 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, allowing more than 80,000 employees to spend the holiday as they see fit.

The closure includes all corporate offices, grocery stores, dollar fresh markets, fast and fresh, and wine and spirits locations.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced, and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said CEO and president of Hy-Vee Jeremy Gosch, “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

The release specified that those who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to Thanksgiving Day, or by curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

