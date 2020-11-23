Hy-Vee brings back reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee is bringing back its reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers.
According to a press release, Hy-Vee is reserving the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for high-risk customers. This change goes into effect on Monday, November 23.
High-risk individuals include customers 60 years old and older, expecting mothers, and anyone with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness.
Hy-Vee is making this change due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the midwest.
Customers that are not high risk are being asked to respect this reserved hour.
