Hy-Vee brings back reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee is bringing back its reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers.

According to a press release, Hy-Vee is reserving the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for high-risk customers. This change goes into effect on Monday, November 23.

High-risk individuals include customers 60 years old and older, expecting mothers, and anyone with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness.

Hy-Vee is making this change due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the midwest.

Customers that are not high risk are being asked to respect this reserved hour.