Hy-Vee brings back reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee is bringing back its reserved shopping hour for high-risk customers.

According to a press release, Hy-Vee is reserving the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for high-risk customers. This change goes into effect on Monday, November 23.

High-risk individuals include customers 60 years old and older, expecting mothers, and anyone with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness.

Hy-Vee is making this change due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the midwest.

Customers that are not high risk are being asked to respect this reserved hour.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories