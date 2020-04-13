Hy-Vee asking for photos to recognize essential workers, hometown heroes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee wants to recognize essential workers across its eight-state region.

The grocery store is asking essential workers to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs as COVID-19 continues to impact everybody’s daily lives. They said it’s a way to recognize the work they’re doing every day to serve their communities.

The photos will be featured on the company’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of its #HelpfulSmileStrong campaign. It will also be an extension of Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad that’s been running on TV.

Essential workers include doctors, retail workers, childcare providers, delivery drivers, and more.

People are asked to only submit photos of themselves and not with other people in them. Those essential workers that are interested in participating are being asked to send their photo(s), along with their first and last name, hometown, and occupation to Hy-Vee’s Facebook page via Facebook Messenger.

The photos will be accepted until April 20.