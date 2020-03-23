Hy-Vee announces temporary change to in-store return policy

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Monday that it will be temporarily suspending its return, refund, and rain check policy until further notice.

Starting on Tuesday, the grocery-store chain across its eight-state region will not accept returns or issue rain checks for its products.

The company said if its customers find that any fresh product, such as deli items, meat, produce, or seafood don’t meet Hy-Vee’s standards for freshness, those products can be exchanged for a new product.

They also mention that the non-perishable products will not be accepted for an exchange.

The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority. Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time. From Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO, and president

If the customers have a defective product that was purchased from a Hy-Vee store, they can exchange that product for a new item, since those products will not be re-stocked.

Also, the grocery-store chain will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock due to the unprecedented demand for certain products and limited availability of those products.

The company said its closely monitoring the current coronavirus situation and will continue to adjust its policies as necessary based on the changing situation.