Hy-Vee announces more changes to its operations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee announced some more key changes its operation on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it will shifting positions around for store directors, store managers, and dietitians while ending 24-hours-a-day stores.

They said some of its Store Directors will become District Store Directors.

The new District Store Directors will oversee several stores and mentor Store Managers starting this week.

While, some Store Directors will become Store Managers, who oversee the everyday operations at their stores.

In the press release, Hy-Vee stated that the moves will “strengthening our training and succession planning within the Store Management career path.”

The grocery store chain will also move 30 of its in-store dietitans to the corporate team to support the health and wellness programs.

Hy-Vee said that they will still allow their store directors to implement their dietetic programs locally.

The company recently announced that they will move their business hours away from 24 hours a day.

The move will align with the customer shopping trends and reorganize their overnight and daytime stocking procedures.

Hy-Vee said that “this will make a difference to our customers as the majority of our stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping, helping to keep our aisles clear of clutter so customers can have a more pleasant shopping experience in our stores.”

The move will help the company look at how they operate their stores to become more efficient.

The grocery store chain said Store Directors will be making changes in the upcoming weeks to reflect their individual stores, including promotions, reallocations, or reductions.

