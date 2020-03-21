Hy-Vee announces campaign to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Saturday that it has set a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Monday, the grocery-store chain will launch a campaign to raise money and awareness for food banks across its eight-state region.

When the customers check out, they’ll be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to assist local food banks.

The donations at the checkout will be accepted from March 23 until April 30.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need. By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president.

For every dollar that’s raised, the company will match it dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.

The company’s match will come from Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from the sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

Customers can also make a donation in a pre-set increment during their Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase.

All of the funds will be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to local food banks to help replenish their stock every week.

Each Hy-Vee location has selected a local food bank that will receive the monetary donations, as many stores already have relationships with the local agencies that are committed to meeting the needs of residents facing food insecurity in their areas.