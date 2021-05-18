Hy-Vee allowing vaccinated employees, customers to be unmasked

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated employees and shoppers to wear face coverings while indoors.

After Walmart and Target announced they won’t require vaccinated people to wear masks, customers and employees will no longer need to wear face coverings inside Hy-Vee stores, unless local ordinances say to. Hy-Vee encourages customers who are not fully vaccinated to still wear coverings, however.

Plexiglass barriers and extra safety precautions will still stick around in the stores.