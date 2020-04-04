Hy-Vee adds more protective panels at checkouts, one-way directional aisle signage, ‘one-person per cart’ rule to limit spread of COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced more changes to its operations to help protect its employees and customers in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

In the next few days, all of the Hy-Vee stores will install additional temporary window panels on the backside of checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for both the cashiers and customers.

The panels are in addition to the ones that are already positioned on the front side of checkouts.

“We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Hy-Vee is also placing new, one-way directional signage in its aisles that will be installed in all of its stores.

The signage will direct customers to utilize aisles in a way that prevents them from passing each other, in an effort to keep the six feet of social distancing throughout the store.

On Monday, customers shopping at all of the Hy-Vee locations will be strongly encouraged to follow a “one person per cart” rule to avoid having multiple family members from accompanying a customer on shopping trips.

The grocery store chain is asking customers to try and designate one family member to visit the store during each trip and avoid shopping in large groups to limit the number of people in the stores at any given time.

