Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City will be closing at night next week while the DOT makes repairs to the pavement in lanes that are currently not under construction.

Beginning August 12, US 75 will close between 7:00pm and 6:00am until August 16th.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-70, K-42 and C-60. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-60, K-22 and C-80.