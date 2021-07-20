Hwy 20 ramps to close overnight in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ramps on the US 20 bypass in Sioux City will be closed overnight starting Wednesday and going through the weekend.

Ramp closures will be closed nightly at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. They will also be staggered throughout the week. The closures will allow crews to work on a pavement resurfacing project.

Wednesday, July 21

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Lakeport Street
  • Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive

Thursday, July 22

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
  • Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

Friday, July 23

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Exit ramp to U.S. 20
  • Exit ramp to Gordon Drive

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance loop ramp to U.S. 20

Saturday, July 24  

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp to U.S. 20 from Gordon Drive

Drivers are reminded by the Iowa DOT to obey traffic laws and be cautious while in work zones. For more information, travelers can visit this website or call 511 when they are in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

