Hwy 20 ramps to close overnight in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ramps on the US 20 bypass in Sioux City will be closed overnight starting Wednesday and going through the weekend.
Ramp closures will be closed nightly at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. They will also be staggered throughout the week. The closures will allow crews to work on a pavement resurfacing project.
Wednesday, July 21
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Lakeport Street
- Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive
Thursday, July 22
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue
Friday, July 23
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Exit ramp to U.S. 20
- Exit ramp to Gordon Drive
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance loop ramp to U.S. 20
Saturday, July 24
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp to U.S. 20 from Gordon Drive
Drivers are reminded by the Iowa DOT to obey traffic laws and be cautious while in work zones. For more information, travelers can visit this website or call 511 when they are in Iowa.