SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Additional construction on Interstate 29/U.S. 20 will result in the closing of a ramp.

A bridge repair project at the Interstate 29/U.S. 20 interchange in Sioux City will require the closing the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29, according to the District 3 Office of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The project is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on July 25 and will end on September 1 depending on the weather.

Courtesy of Iowa DOT

During construction, westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Boulevard, and onto to southbound I-29.

The ramp to northbound I-29, which has been closed for a couple of weeks, will also be reopening at that time, Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT told KCAU 9.

The Iowa DOT is reminding drivers to drive with caution and obey posted speed limits and other signs in work zones as traffic fines are at least doubled for moving violations. They also ask drivers to stay alert, allow space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.