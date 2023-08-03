SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Anyone who uses the Highway 20 and Interstate 29 interchanges may have their travel affected as bridge inspections will close some ramps.

Crews with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be inspecting five bridges on Hwy 20 August 7 and 8.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the ramp from westbound Hwy 20 to southbound I-29 will be closed with a detour using Floyd Boulevard. Then on Tuesday, the ramp from southbound I-29 to eastbound Hwy 20 will close. A detour will direct drivers to take Hwy 20 into Nebraska and then turn around.

Both ramp closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Iowa DOT is asking drivers to obey the speed limit, stay alert, wear seatbelts, and drive cautiously,

For the latest traveling information, you can use the Iowa DOT 511 by downloading the app, visiting the 511 website, calling 511 in Iowa, calling 800-288-1047 nationwide, or following the department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.