AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa officials are asking for the public’s input regarding the proposed removal of three bridges on Highway 20/75 in Sioux City.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said the bridges are between Morningside Avenue and Gordon Drive/Hwy 20, just south of the offramp to eastbound Hwy 20.

The bridges go over an abandoned railroad where rail tracks are no longer in place. No trail is in place either and the land is privately owned.

Construction is expected to start this year. The Iowa DOT said that traffic on Hwy 20/75 would be maintained, the southbound onramp from Morningside Avenue would close, and be rerouted to the Sunnybrook Drive interchange.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Iowa DOT District 3 office by calling 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368 or email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are also available in several languages. More information can be found by clicking here.

Comments on the project must be submitted by April 17.