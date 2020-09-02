Hutchinson County man identified in two-vehicle crash in South Dakota

HURLEY, S.D. (KCAU) – A man who died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Hurley has been identified.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Dennis Schrock, 71, of Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schrock was driving west on 280th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Avenue. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country which was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19.

Michelle Sorlien of Menno was the 43-year-old passenger in the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Dennis White, 47, of Irene, was the driver of that vehicle. He sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All those involved were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

