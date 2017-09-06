Husband shoots wife in police parking lot :SSC Police

UPDATE: The husband charged with killing his wife in the parking lot of South Sioux City’s police headquarters appeared in court Thursday.

Beisheng Chen, 41, of South Sioux City, made an initial appearance in Dakota County Court Thursday morning.

During the court appearance, a judge set bond at $1.2 million dollars for Chen, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder

Authorities say Chen gunned down his wife just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the east parking lot of South Sioux’s Law Enforcement Center.

Police officers scrambled to the parking lot after hearing gunshots coming from just outside their building.

Mei Huang, 33, of South Sioux was found shot in the head near a car in the lot. She died a few hours later at Mercy Medical Center.

Her husband was arrested at the scene where police also recovered the gun used in the shooting.

South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon says, “They were husband and wife. She is deceased, and he’s been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, and 1st Degree Domestic Assault. He’s been transported from here to the Dakota County Jail”

Chief Mahon says the killing stemmed from some type of domestic dispute. He also says the couple each drove separate cars to the law enforcement center.

Authorities released Chen’s mugshot earlier Thursday morning.

Beisheng Chen

The couple were the owners of ‘Panda Palace’ a popular Chinese restaurant in South Sioux.

It’s now closed and a small makeshift memorial- paying tribute to Mei Huang sits out front.

The website “Trip Adviser” listed ‘Panda Palace’ as one of the best Chinese Restaurants in Siouxland.

—

“Responded to the area east of the LEC in the east parking lot where they found a female subject laying on the ground there was blood around her,” says Mahon. “There was male subject in the area he was taken into custody there was a firearm found in the area. There are no known other people involved. There is no known threat to public safety; we just think it occurred here at the LEC and that we have everybody that was involved. She was transported by South Sioux Rescue to Mercy, I believe with life threatening injuries. Her condition has not been released; I believe they are trying to find out some relatives to contact to make sure they understand what has occurred. The subject is still in custody. The male subject; he’ll be questioned. That is all I can tell you, male and female, roughly mid thirties, early thirties and that’s it right now”

