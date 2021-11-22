Hunter, dog unharmed after rescue from Big Sioux River

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Emergency officials were able to provide an update about a rescue at the Big Sioux River on Saturday.

According to officials, a hunter in his early 20’s fell into the Big Sioux River on Saturday morning near Boyd’s Bend. A person he was hunting with was able to call 911 and ask for help, unsure of their exact location.

Emergency personnel pulled the hunter and his dog from the water. The hunter was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Plymouth County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rick Singer said the hunter who fell in the river wasn’t from the Akron area, and he has been discharged from the hospital with no injuries. He also said the dog is uninjured.