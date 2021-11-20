Hunter, dog fall into Big Sioux River, Plymouth County officials say

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials responded to a rescue call on Saturday morning near Akron.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, a hunter and his dog fell into the Big Sioux River around 10:05 a.m.

Authorities responded to Boyd’s Bend, north of Akron, at 10:18 a.m. and reported the hunter and his dog were stuck in the water because of the embankment.

Firefighters and officers pulled them from the river, and the hunter was taken to Hawarden Hospital for possible hypothermia. They believe he will make a full recovery.