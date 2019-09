SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Sioux City elementary schools are releasing early due to heat concerns.

The Sioux City Community School District announced that Hunt and Riverside Elementary Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal Friday.

They are releasing early due to the two schools being non-air-conditioned facilities.

All other schools are on their regular schedule.

