Hunt Elementary students sing Christmas carols at local coffee shop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland students, temporarily displaced by the construction of a new school, returned to the neighborhood they call home on Tuesday filling it with Christmas spirit.

Kids from Hunt Elementary sang Christmas carols at Pierce Street Coffee Works, keeping a four-year tradition alive.

The business is located just down the street from where Hunt is being rebuilt.

“Just really, we’re excited that we were coming back too so, we’re happy to do it for them and we’re excited to come back and see everybody,” said Heidi Hutton with the Sioux City Community Schools.

The new Hunt Elementary is expected to be completed in 2023.