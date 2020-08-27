Hunt A+ Arts Elementary to have two-hour early dismissal on Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) announced that Hunt A+ Arts Elementary will be having a two hour early dismissal on Thursday.
School officials said the early dismissal is due to the heat.
SCCSD mentions while the new Hunt school is under construction, students are currently in a non-air-conditioned building.
It’s also the second time this week that an Hunt Elementary has had an early dismissal.
