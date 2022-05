SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School in Sioux City will be dismissing two hours early Thursday.

School officials said the school’s family night event has also been canceled.

The reason for the early dismissal is due to the heat.

KCAU 9 Meteorologist Victor Perez forecast that Sioux City will hit a high temperature of 95 degrees Thursday.

The building currently does not have air-conditioned, but the new Hunt school is currently under construction.