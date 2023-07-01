Sioux City, IOWA (KCAU) – The 29th Mardi Gras Parade took place in downtown Sioux City on Friday.

Hundreds of people lined up the streets to catch some beads. The parade started at the Tyson Events Center, went on Pierce Street, onto 3rd Street, and ended on Iowa Street.

It’s the kick off event to Saturday in the Park, which takes place at Grandview Park on Saturday.

“Because we think of it as Saturday in the Park follows Mardi Gras… It’s a good tie-in. It makes for a great weekend for the Sioux City people. Great, free entertainment that people can go out and enjoy themselves,” said Marty Pottebaum, who took part in the Mardi Gras parade.

4-time Special Olympic World Games Medalist Mitchell Betsworth was there for the event. More than 20 participants took part in the parade.