SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland received several hundred gallons of milk on Tuesday.

Prairie Farms and Hy-Vee have teamed up to donate 800 gallons of milk to the Food Bank of Siouxland as part of the annual Great American Milk Drive.

“Dairy is one of our top 3 requested categories of food here at the Food Bank of Siouxland,” said Food Bank of Siouxland Associate Executive Director Valerie Petersen, “So, we’re able to get it out into the community very quickly. It’s something that a lot of people are looking for at the agencies we work with.”

The food bank noted that 400 gallons of milk was delivered to the food bank on Tuesday, while the rest of the milk will be delivered sometime later this week.