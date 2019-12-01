Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Hundreds of families join Santa for breakfast

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – It’s not just Thanksgiving that people get together to share a meal around the holidays.

A long-standing tradition continued at the Long Lines Rec Center on Saturday morning as hundreds of families gathered to have breakfast with Santa. Along with the meal, there was a host of fun activities like games, crafts and making memories.

“We just hope that they all have a great time, have a good meal, have some good family memories with whoever family they might bring and just have a good time,” said Bill Lane, of Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories