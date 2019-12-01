Hundreds of families join Santa for breakfast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – It’s not just Thanksgiving that people get together to share a meal around the holidays.

A long-standing tradition continued at the Long Lines Rec Center on Saturday morning as hundreds of families gathered to have breakfast with Santa. Along with the meal, there was a host of fun activities like games, crafts and making memories.

“We just hope that they all have a great time, have a good meal, have some good family memories with whoever family they might bring and just have a good time,” said Bill Lane, of Long Lines Family Rec Center.